SZA Named Billboard's 2023 Woman of the Year

GRAMMY Award winner SZA is Billboard's 2023 Woman of the Year!

On Friday, Billboard announced that the singer and songwriter will be honored with its Woman of the Year Award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on Wednesday, March 1. Hosted by Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning writer and actress Quinta Brunson, the annual event will recognize music's rising stars and A-List artists, creators, producers and executives for their contributions to the industry and community.

"Since she burst onto the scene in 2017, SZA has defied genres and continually released raw, powerful songs which have landed her music on the Billboard charts," Hannah Karp, Billboard's Editorial Director, said in a statement. "The release of her latest album, 'SOS' has solidified her as a distinct force in contemporary R&B, and catapulted her into superstardom. We can't wait to honor her as Woman of the Year."

SZA will join an impressive lineup of powerhouse women who have previously been honored with the award, including Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Madonna, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift.

The singer recently celebrated her sophomore album, SOS, going platinum after seven consecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200. The album has become the first ever in history to keep 10 songs on the Hot 100 singles chart for seven consecutive weeks.

On Monday, the "Kill Bill" singer posted a series of photos from her appearance at the 65th annual GRAMMY Awards and her receiving the plaque of certifications from Anthony Top Dawg Tiffith and Punch.

"Last night was the first time I had a great time at an award show ! (Prolly cause I ain't have to do shit but cheer my friends on + announce ppl I Stan lmao )," SZA wrote. "My team also surprised me w a GANG OF PLATINUM and gold plaques for SOS can't believe the album is already eligible for double platinum. LOVE TO EVERYBODY THAT GOT ME HERE AND CONTINUES TO LIFT ME UP. I love you."

Billboard's ceremony will also honor other women shaping the music landscape: Becky G will receive the Impact Award presented by American Express; Doechii will receive the Rising Star Award presented by Honda; Ivy Queen will receive the Icon Award; Kim Petras will receive the Chartbreaker Award; Latto will receive the Powerhouse Award; Lainey Wilson will receive the Rulebreaker Award; Lana Del Rey will receive the Visionary Award; TWICE will receive the Breakthrough Award.