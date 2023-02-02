Sylvester Stallone's Docuseries 'The Family Stallone' to Premiere This Spring: See the Super Bowl Spot

Paramount+ announced on Thursday that Sylvester Stallone will star alongside his family in a new docuseries, The Family Stallone.

"After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: dad," the release reads. "This new series starring Stallone’s three daughters, wife and himself offers a seat at the table of one of Hollywood’s most famous families."

The docuseries will follow the lives of Sylvester, his wife, Jennifer Flavin, and the couple's three daughters, Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet. Ahead of its spring release, the family is featured in the Paramount+ Super Bowl spot "Mountain of Entertainment."

In the ad, Sylvester hangs from the nose of a Mount Rushmore-esque sculpture of his own face, which also comes to life. Irritated by the tickling of his nose, the sculpture sneezes and sends Sylvester falling to the snowy ground below. Around him, his daughters join other characters -- live-action and animated -- from the Paramount+ family as they watch the sequence unfold.

"He does this, this is normal," Sylvester's daughter, Sistine, tells the group. The sequence finishes with Sylvester making snow angels on the ground.

The series promises an inside look at all three daughters' lives.

Eldest daughter Sophia "has no interest in following her father's acting footsteps," the show's release reads. She currently hosts a podcast, Unwaxed, with sister Sistine, but is otherwise "still finding her path in life and focusing on her passions."

Middle sister Sistine is an actress and model "embarking on a new journey as a filmmaker and is currently in development on her first feature film," the release continues.

Lastly, youngest sister Scarlet is "moving into her own apartment at college." She's dreamed of becoming an actress since she was a child and is now currently appearing alongside her father in his series, Tulsa King, which was recently renewed for a second season.

The docuseries will follow the lives of each sister and both parents across eight episodes.

The Family Stallone will premiere this spring on Paramount+.