Suspect Accused of Assaulting Rick Moranis in New York City Is Arrested

The suspect accused of assaulting Rick Moranis in New York City last month has been arrested.

The New York Police Department tweeted on Saturday that thanks to "an eagle-eyed sergeant" from the NYPD Transit, their suspect has been "apprehended and charged." ET has reached out to NYPD for additional comment.

The 67-year-old Honey, I Shrunk the Kids star was the victim of a random attack in broad daylight on Oct. 2. The assault was captured on video and released by the NYPD Crime Stoppers as part of the search for Moranis' attacker. In the clip, Moranis' assailant was seen pushing him to the ground before calmly walking away.

Thanks to an eagle-eyed sergeant from @NYPDTransit, this suspect has been apprehended and charged. https://t.co/cKtkgzc3vU — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 14, 2020

The NYPD confirmed to ET at the time that Moranis suffered from pain to the head, back, and right hip and went to an area hospital for evaluation, before reporting the incident to police at the 20th Precinct.

In a statement to ET, Moranis' rep said: "Rick Moranis was assaulted on the Upper West Side yesterday. He is fine but grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes."

Moranis stepped away from his successful film career -- which includes Spaceballs, Little Shop of Horrors and the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids franchise -- in 1997 to be a single father, following the death of his wife, Ann. This year, it was announced that he would return in a new Honey, I Shrunk the Kids film, titled Shrunk.

In September, he also joined Ryan Reynolds in a commercial for Mint Mobile service.