'Survivor' Announces 18 New Castaways for Season 41's 'Bold New Era'

Survivor is gearing up for its 41st season in Fiji!

On Monday, CBS revealed the 18 new castaways that will compete on the next edition of the Emmy Award-winning series, which the network describes as "a bold new era." 

"As the thrilling competition begins on the beautiful islands of Fiji, 18 determined castaways will be divided into three tribes of six to face a faster, more intense and more dangerous season than ever before," a press release states. "The unpredictable, accelerated pace will test even the strongest super-fan, as supplies are minimal, reward challenges are scarce, and players find themselves faced with advantages that could significantly help their game or, just as easily, extinguish their torch."

Name: Brad Reese

Age: 50 

Hometown: Shawnee, WY 

Current Residence: Shawnee, WY 

Occupation: Rancher 

Name: Danny McCray 

Age: 33 

Hometown: Houston, TX 

Current Residence: Frisco, TX 

Occupation: Ex-NFL Player 

Name: David Voce 

Age: 35 

Hometown: Highland, CA 

Current Residence: Chicago, IL 

Occupation: Neurosurgeon  

Name: Deshawn Radden 

Age: 26 

Hometown: San Bernardino, CA 

Current Residence: Miami, FL 

Occupation: Medical Student  

Name: Eric Abraham 

Age: 51 

Hometown: Atlanta, GA 

Current Residence: San Antonio, TX 

Occupation: Cyber Security Analyst 

Name: Erika Casupanan 

Age: 32 

Hometown: Niagara Falls, Ontario

Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario 

Occupation: Communications Manager 

Name: Evvie Jagoda 

Age: 28 

Hometown: Westchester, NY 

Current Residence: Arlington, MA 

Occupation: PHD student   

Name: Genie Chen 

Age: 46 

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA 

Current Residence: Portland, OR 

Occupation: Grocery clerk 

Name: Heather Aldret 

Age: 52 

Hometown: Charleston, SC 

Current Residence: Charleston, SC 

Occupation: Stay at Home Mom  

Name: Jairus Robinson 

Age: 20 

Hometown: Oklahoma City, OK 

Current Residence: Oklahoma City, OK 

Occupation: College Student 

Name: Liana Wallace 

Age: 20 

Hometown: Evanston, IL 

Current Residence: Washington, DC 

Occupation: College Student 

Name: Naseer Muttalif 

Age: 37 

Hometown: Sri Lanka 

Current Residence: Morgan Hill, CA 

Occupation: Sales Manager 

Name: Ricard Foyé 

Age: 31 

Hometown: Lynnwood, WA 

Current Residence: Sedro-Woolley, WA 

Occupation: Flight Attendant  

Name: Sara Wilson 

Age: 24 

Hometown: Sherman Oaks, CA 

Current Residence: Boston, MA 

Occupation: Healthcare Consultant 

Name: Shantel Smith 

Age: 34 

Hometown: Toronto, Canada 

Current Residence: Washington, DC 

Occupation: Pastor 

Name: Sydney Segal 

Age: 26 

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA 

Current Residence: Brooklyn, NY 

Occupation: Law Student 

Name: Tiffany Seely 

Age: 47 

Hometown: Forest Hills, Queens, NY

Current Residence: Plainview, NY 

Occupation: Teacher 

Name: Xander Hastings 

Age: 21 

Hometown: Jacksonville, FL 

Current Residence: Chicago, IL 

Occupation: App Developer 

In anticipation of the all-new season, CBS also revealed that for the first time in series history, host Jeff Probst will take viewers inside the action and address the audience directly. The show is introducing a second screen "Game within the Game" interactive experience, designed just for junior fans.

Plus, expect some "exciting fresh elements" that will intensify the battle for $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor.

"I cannot remember a time when I’ve been this excited to launch a new season of Survivor," Probst says in a statement. "Survivor 41 features a really likable group of savvy Survivor players and they are in for the most intense, most difficult and most dangerous season we’ve ever done. We know we have the most loyal fans of any show on television, and we are pumped to bring them a new, exciting season of Survivor!"

Survivor returns to CBS with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 22. The series is also available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.

