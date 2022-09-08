Surprise! 'BTS Permission to Dance on Stage L.A.' Concert Film Drops on Disney Plus

Surprise! BTS, the global K-pop superstars, officially released their concert film, BTS Permission to Dance on Stage - L.A., on Thursday at midnight (Pacific Time) on Disney+ worldwide.

In a surprise release to kick off Disney+ Day celebrations, the concert film showcases the seven-member group -- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- as they take the stage at SoFi Stadium. The septet performed four sold-out shows from Nov. 27-28 and Dec. 1-2 in Los Angeles, their first in-person concerts in two years since the end of 2019.

The concert film, according to Disney+, is "stage-focused" -- with sporadic behind-the-scenes footage -- and will feature PTD on Stage performances, including their No. 1 all-English songs "Dynamite," "Butter" and "Permission to Dance."

BTS Permission to Dance on Stage - L.A. is produced by HYBE, the company behind BTS, a Den of Thieves production, in association with Borderless Films. The 130-minute concert film is directed by Sam Wrench and Junsoo Park.

BTS' Permission to Dance on Stage in L.A. was one of a few select cities the Korean supergroup performed in before announcing in June, during their anniversary celebrations, that they were taking some timeto focus on individual projects and solo music, in addition to continuing group activities. During the L.A. concerts in 2021, Meghan Thee Stallion, who remixed "Butter," and Coldplay's Chris Martin, who collaborated with the group on "My Universe," were surprise guests.

Disney+

As part of the PTD on Stage tour, BTS performed concerts in Seoul and in Las Vegas, some of which were streamed globally online and sho

wn in theaters worldwide. They're set to come back together for a special free Busan concert in October to promote the 2030 Busan World Expo.

At the GRAMMYs carpet in February, BTS leader RM told ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner of what to expect in 2022 for the group: "Nothing beats us."

At the time, the rapper played coy when asked about a collaboration with Snoop Dogg.

"Oh, are we going to collaborate with him?" he joked. "We're all fans! Come on, Snoop, call us!" Those rumors turned out to be true, as Snoop rapped on the Benny Blanco track, "Bad Decisions," featuring BTS' vocal line, Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

Watch the trailer for BTS Permission to Dance on Stage - L.A. below.

The release of BTS Permission to Dance on Stage - L.A. comes on the heels of a streaming deal between Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific and HYBE, which includes the global distribution of five titles, including two with BTS -- the concert film and the upcoming docuseries, BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star. The collaboration also includes In the Soop: Friendcation, starring V and his close friends: Itaewon Class' Park Seo-joon, Parasite star Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik and Peakboy. The series already premiered on Disney+ in South Korea. A U.S. premiere date has yet to be announced.