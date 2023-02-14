Suga Will Be the First BTS Member to Embark on Solo Tour: Here's All the Details

The BTS Army is in a for a musical treat! Suga announced that he will be the first member of the international K-pop group to embark on a solo tour. Suga is set to take his music from coast to coast this summer.

Suga is kicking off his tour on Aug. 26 in Belmont Park, New York, with back to back shows at the UBS Arena. The show is set to continue with a date in Newark, New Jersey, three dates in Rosemont, Illinois, and three dates in Los Angeles. Suga's headlining tour will end with two dates in Oakland, California, beginning on May 16.

Fans can register for pre-sales starting today. General on-sale for tickets will begin on March. 3. All tickets will be sold through Ticketmaster.

Suga is the first member of BTS to hit the road and return to the United States since the group announced their hiatus to focus on solo projects and honor their respective commitments to the military.

V, Jimin, RM, Jung Kook, J-Hope and Suga were all on hand in December when the group's oldest member, Jin, reported for basic training. Although he is keeping busy honoring his country, in January it was revealed that Jin won the military talent show.

The 30-year-old K-pop star was reportedly involved in teaching his team the dance moves that helped earn them the top spot, and as a reward, they were given an extra day of vacation.

In October, the group's music label, Big Hit, confirmed that Jin would be the first to report for service. While Jin is away, the other members of BTS will also prep for their service and promote and release their solo projects. At this time, it has not been announced which member of the group will enlist next or hit the road for a tour.