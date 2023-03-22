'Succession' Star Sarah Snook Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump at Season 4 Premiere (Exclusive)

Sarah Snook is going to be a mom! The celebrated actress debuted her baby bump on the red carpet of the Succession season 4 premiere on Monday.

Snook stunned in a black and silver ensemble while posing for photos ahead of the premiere, held at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, and she spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about the joyful news.

"It's exciting!" Snook said as she touched her burgeoning baby bump. "I feel great."

Snook said she doesn't have to wait "too much longer" before she welcomes her first bundle of joy, sharing, "Like two months? Well, I'm at 32 weeks."

The actress -- who stars as Shiv Roy on the acclaimed HBO drama -- also confirmed that she was pregnant when they were filming the fourth and final season, but they didn't have to worry about shooting around it for continuity.

"I mean, you couldn't super tell," Snook said with a laugh. "Because it's not super big, at least at the moment."

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Snook is married to Australian comedian Dave Lawson. The pair tied the knot in their backyard in Brooklyn in 2021.

As for her show coming to an end, Snook said that she's excited for people to see what they've come up with, but admitted that leaving her castmates will be a difficult experience.

"We've all become really close, like actual siblings," Snook said, adding that the show coming to and end is "a bummer, because it's such a beloved show by both the people creating it, and the people watching it. But I think going out on a high is also a powerful thing."

The fourth and final season of Succession premieres Sunday, March 26 on HBO.