'Succession' Season 4 Sneak Peek: Logan Roy Is Excitedly 'Killing the Opposition'

We may have another year before Succession returns to HBO, but that didn't stop the cable network from debuting new footage of season 4. In an extended look at what’s coming over during the 2022-2023 season, fans were treated to a brief look at undying patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) doing what he does best in the Emmy-winning family drama.

"This is not the end," an ecstatic Logan says, while speaking to employees at Waystar. "We're killing the opposition." He then adds, much to the bewilderment reactions of his kids, "I am going to build something better, faster, leaner, wilder. I love it here. I f**king love it!"

The new footage comes after production on the new episodes officially started at the end of June, with filming initially taking place in New York City. (It has since been revealed by a series producer that some of the cast has also filmed on location in Norway, now that Alexander Skarsgård is returning as Lukas Matsson.)

Created by Jesse Armstrong and starring Cox as well as Alan Ruck, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook as his four adult children vying for a place in Roy’s media conglomerate, season 4 picks up after the back-stabbing events of season 3 as Waystar positions itself to be bought out by Matsson.

According to HBO, "The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."

Rounding out the cast in season 4 is Nicholas Braun as cousin Greg Hirsch, J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman, Peter Friedman as Frank Vernon, David Rasche as Karl Muller, Fisher Stevens as Hugo Baker, Hiam Abbass as Marcia Roy, Justine Lupe as Willa Ferreyra, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters as Kerry Castellabate and Jeannie Berlin as Cyd Peach.

While season 4 isn't even out yet, the cast has already started talking about the possibility of even more to come, with Culkin revealing to ET that "as a fan of the show, I would like to see more, I would like to see two more seasons."

"If he decides there's more to be got out of it, then we’ll do a fifth season,” Cox offered, before adding, "I don’t think we'll do much more than that." It’s a sentiment Culkin also agreed with. "I also trust Jesse and if he feels it's time to stop, he’s right," the actor added.