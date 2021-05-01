'Succession' Season 3 Adds Alexander Skarsgård and Adrien Brody

The long-delayed third season of Succession will be well worth the wait now that it has added Alexander Skarsgård and Adrien Brody to the cast. The two actors join the previously announced Hope Davis as new faces among creator Jesse Armstrong’s Emmy-winning HBO series about the insanely rich Roy family as they fight among themselves for control of their media conglomerate.

According to HBO, season 3 will explore the fallout that follows after son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) exposes Waystar’s misconduct, leaving Roy patriarch, Logan (Brian Cox), in a perilous position. “Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.”

Meanwhile, the remaining Roy siblings, Connor (Alan Ruck), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Siobhan (Sarah Snook), her husband, Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), and their cousin, Greg (Nicholas Braun), will likely have to choose sides in an ever increasingly divided family battle.

Skarsgård, who previously starred on HBO’s Big Little Lies and True Blood, will play successful, confrontational tech founder and CEO Lukas Matsson, while Brody, in a rare TV appearance, will play Josh Aaronson, a billionaire activist investor who becomes pivotal in the battle for the ownership of Waystar.

Davis, meanwhile, will play Sandi Furness, daughter to Roy’s longtime rival and owner of another media conglomerate, Sandy Furness (Larry Pine).

The stacked season 3 will also feature big names behind the scenes, with Hustlers writer and director Lorene Scafaria revealing on Twitter that she’s helming an episode, while it’s also been reported that Cathy Yan (Birds of Prey) is also directing.

Succession is expected to return to HBO in 2021.