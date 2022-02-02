'Still Working 9 to 5' Trailer: Dolly Parton Says She Received 'Some Flack' Working With 'Radical' Jane Fonda

The ladies of 9 to 5 are reflecting on their epic comedy, more than 40 years later!

Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin reunite for a notable documentary titled Still Working 9 to 5, and sharing revelations from their time creating the iconic film. The country music legend, meanwhile, reveals that she got "some flack" for working with Fonda, in the new teaser released on Wednesday.

"I got some flack working with Jane, becoming such a radical gal," Parton says in a clip, with footage of Fonda expressing her feminist views.

"Women said, 'Wait a damn minute! I'm not gonna take it anymore," a present-day Fonda notes in her sit-down interview.

Tomlin adds, "Everyone was very nervous about the movie because it was three female leads."

Still Working 9 to 5 celebrates the 1980 film, while chronicling the important impact it had on the women’s movement of the time and one that continues today. It also features Dabney Coleman from the original movie, as well as Rita Moreno from the 9 to 5 TV series, Allison Janney from the Broadway musical and other stars from the television and stage versions of the classic film. Activists and individuals closely associated with the women’s movement both now and then all appear.

"The core message in 9 to 5 was: You deserve better," Moreno quips in the teaser.

The film will make its world premiere at SXSW and features a new duet with Parton and Kelly Clarkson.

Last year, Parton reimagined her workplace anthem, "9 to 5," for a Super Bowl ad. Partnering with Squarespace, a website building and e-commerce platform, she changed the song to "5 to 9." The reworked lyrics refer to the hours when people are able to work on their side hustles aside from their day jobs.

Many have been hoping for a 9 to 5 sequel, but in late 2019, Parton told ET that she and her former co-stars "dropped the whole idea."

"I don't think we're going to do the sequel," Parton shared. "We never could get the script where it was enough different than the first one, and that one turned out so good."

However, they hoped the three would reunite for a whole new project, saying, "We're thinking we might do a completely different thing together, Jane, Lily and I. We may do something different altogether, but I don't think we'll continue with [the sequel]."

