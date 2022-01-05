Steven Spielberg's Daughter, Sasha, Engaged to Famed NYC Restauranteur's Son Harry

Steven Spielberg couldn't have directed this any better. His 31-year-old daughter and the man she became incredibly close with after meeting him during the pandemic, are getting married!

Sasha Spielberg and Harry McNally, the son of famed NYC restauranteur Keith McNally, are engaged after he popped the question on New Year's Eve. Harry took to Instagram to announce the pending nuptials. In a nod to his future father-in-law's storied career as a film director, Harry added a bit of suspense to his caption, writing, "When Harry (McNally) Proposed to Sasha (Spielberg) on New Year's Eve She……..said Yes!"

Sasha also took to Instagram to share the exciting news, and she, too, put a bit of gusto in the announcement. She posted a series of pictures, the first of which shows her smiling and showing off her new diamond ring. The second picture shows a November 2020 diary, and the third photo shows the happy couple hugging in front of a Christmas tree.

Spielberg's 31-year-old daughter explained the three pictures, writing that the first pic shows her posing with the engagement ring the morning after Harry proposed. The second pic's a diary entry following their first date in which she predicted she would one day marry Harry. And the third picture's the candid photo taken by none other than the famous movie director himself.

She captioned her post, in part, "Unbeknownst to Harry, my dad was secretly filming. Classic."

In an interview with BlackBook magazine back in March, Sasha opened up about her relationship with Harry.

"I went through another breakup during COVID," she told the outlet. "Then I met truly the love of my life [who] I'm with now. The intimacy of getting to know someone during COVID, and I hope it's the same intimacy getting to know a record, that's what it's been like for me. You have no distractions. There's nothing around you except that person."

Sasha is a singer and actress with movie credits in The Terminal and, most recently, Licorice Pizza. Harry helps manage his father's Manhattan restaurant, The Odeon. He's also in the music industry, with some of his work including directing music videos for the likes of Selena Gomez, Haim and more.

Sasha is one of Spielberg's seven children, which includes the director's biological, step and adopted children.