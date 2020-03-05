Steve Kazee Gets Emotional Over His and Jenna Dewan's 'Brightest Light' Son Callum

Steve Kazee is giving his everything to being the best dad he can be.

The 44-year-old actor shared an emotional post on Saturday in honor of his son's first two months on earth. Kazee and his fiancee, Jenna Dewan, welcomed Callum on March 6.

"I wish I'd done this ten years ago. How could I know. How could I know. That the answer was so easy," Kazee began, quoting Sturgill Simpson's "Welcome to Earth (Pollywog)."

"My beautiful boy. I hope you see this someday and know that your daddy loves you better than anything in this world and that, to him, you are the brightest light in this darkest hour," he continued. "You give me hope. You give me love. You give me everything."

Kazee concluded, "I will never stop trying to give you all that and more in return. I love you son! Happy 2 months Callum!"

Dewan also shared a photo of herself and Callum last Wednesday -- though she celebrated a different milestone. "Quarantine day ???? Celebrating today’s graduation from sweatpants to a dress 🎉," she joked in her caption.

In addition to Callum, Dewan is also mom to 6-year-old daughter Everly, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

In a recent interview with People, the dancer opened up about what it was like watching Kazee transform as a father.

"It was incredible to watch the awe in his eyes of experiencing birth for the very first time, and the first time he laid eyes on our son," Dewan shared. "He was crying the whole time and he cut the umbilical cord. Seeing his transformation of becoming a dad was one of the best things I've ever witnessed. It was beautiful. Birth is such a bonding experience, you're transformed at the end of it."

