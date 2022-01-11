Steve Harvey Shares the Last Email He Received From Bob Saget

Steve Harvey is sharing fond memories of Bob Saget. During an appearance on Monday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 64-year-old comedian reminisced about the man he knew when the cameras were off.

"It's crazy because the dude that you see on TV, that’s not who that was,” he said about the late actor-comedian, who played single dad Danny Tanner on Full House and Fuller House. "The father that you see on Full House, that’s a different dude offstage."

Harvey recalled to Kimmel the banter he shared with Saget. "When we would see each other offstage, we would cuss each other out."

The Family Feud host also revealed that his staff had recently informed him that Saget wrote him an email asking if he would appear on an upcoming podcast project he had in the works.

“He wanted me to do this new podcast that he had,” he shared. “And he really respected the moral stances that I take. He was just talking about all the good times we had. And they read the email to me. So, it’s a little hard today.”

Making light of the situation, Kimmel quipped that "it’s kinda hard for me," noting that Saget didn’t ask him to appear on the podcast.

Kimmel added, "Bob had the darkest sense of humor of any nice person I have ever met."

“It was shocking too,” Harvey remarked, before Kimmel summed up the comedian’s humor. "Shocking, not just profane, but also very twisted but very fun to experience,” Kimmel said.

In a pre-taped segment for his show, Kimmel became emotional as he paid tribute to Saget. "Bob was the sweetest, he was the sweetest man...I had so many wonderfully kind and supportive texts and emails, calls from Bob," Kimmel said, tearing up. "He always had a compliment. He would write sometimes just to tell me he loved me."

Fellow comedian Lil Rel Howery echoed Kimmel's sentiments and shared that, like Harvey, he missed out on the chance to record on Saget’s podcast.

"I regret not having time to do the podcast because you tend to think certain people will be here for a while,” he wrote in part in his Instagram tribute that included screenshots of kind direct messages from the comedian.

Howery added, “Thank you for being nice to me. He truly was a comedians' comedian. RIP Bob!!!!”

Saget died unexpectedly on Sunday at the age of 65. The previous night, the comedian performed what would be his final stand-up set at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall near Jacksonville, Florida.