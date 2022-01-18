Steve Harvey Jokes He's 'Very Uncomfortable' With Michael B. Jordan's Pic With His Daughter Lori

Steve Harvey is still wary of his daughter, Lori Harvey's, romance with Michael B. Jordan. In a funny sneak peek clip for Steve's appearance on Tuesday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he is shown a recent Instagram pic of the sexy couple.

In the photo, Lori is sitting on her boyfriend's lap with her arm around him.

"I've never seen that picture before," Steve says, staring at the image. "I'm very uncomfortable with that picture, right now. Not really feeling that picture."

He goes on to share that Michael spent his second Christmas with the Harvey family and he went big on gifts for his potential future in-laws. When asked if the Black Panther star is a good gift giver, Steve says, "Hell yeah."

"That's why I like him. That boy comes through," the Family Feud host quips. "He's trying to impress the family... He bought me this big, 100 cigar box of the most hard to get cigars, 100 of them in this big box and he gave that to me. He gave my wife some skis. Who do that? Only way you give your potential mother-in-law some skis is because you want her to be your mother-in-law."

As for whether Michael has his blessing, Steve says, "I'm pulling for him because he's a really good guy, comes from a really good family, so I'm kind of pulling for him. But at the same time, I've got my eye on him, you know?"

He goes on to joke, "I can't whoop him, but he ever turn around, Imma knock his a** out."

Though Steve has been working on his own fitness regimen, he still commends Michael on his impressive workouts.

"That boy be in the gym, he comes in my gym to work out and I go, 'Woo! I'm impressed,'" Steve jokes.

Michael and Lori have been together for more than a year now. The A Journal for Jordan star threw his girlfriend a surprise 25th birthday party last week.

Back in September 2021, Steve told ET that he approved of Michael.

"This guy is not a representative. He is genuinely who he who he looks like he is," he said at the time. "And he's- I mean, like, it threw me off at first, because he was so kind. You know, I figure, 'OK, this is the game right?' But it wasn't. This dude was sincere and he's proven to be a really, really good, good guy. I’m pulling for him, you know, for them."

For more from the couple, watch the clip below.