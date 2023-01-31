Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Honored in New Campaign Captured Before His Death

On Tuesday, Gap and The Brooklyn Circus launched their capsule collection and paid tribute to the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss in their new campaign. Boss, who died by suicide on Dec. 13, was close friends with Ouigi Theodore, founder and creative director of The Brooklyn Circus and was a vital part of the capsule created by the two brands.

The collaboration between Gap and the Haitian-owned, historically inspired prep wear brand explores ideas of individuality and movement through the blending of Black culture, music, academia and street style.

In a bittersweet video spot for the campaign, Boss models the capsule collection while dancing, laughing and smiling. "If I can put light and joy on people's timelines, even if you're watching a 15-second clip and you just enjoy that dance, that little bit of light can go a long way," he's quoted on the site.

The brand shared the following statement alongside the campaign and collection's release: "The Brooklyn Circus and Gap share in the heartbreaking loss of beloved icon Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, who was a longtime supporter of the BKC community, [founder and creative director] Ouigi's work and a core part of this campaign thanks to his personal friendship with Ouigi Theodore."

"When Stephen and I first saw his images from the campaign, it brought tears to our eyes. He was so moved by how they captured his true essence, and he was excited for the world to see them," the late choreographer's wife, Allison Holker, also shared in the press release. "We pay tribute to Stephen's life by sharing these images in homage to the joy and light he brought to everyone around him."

The release revealed that, in honor of Boss, Gap is supporting the 988 Lifeline by donating to Vibrant Emotional Health, which provides free and confidential emotional support and counseling to people in crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, across the United States.

Gap x The Brooklyn Circus

Other trendsetters featured in the Gap x The Brooklyn Circus campaign include Pose actor Indya Moore, Euphoria star Javon Walton, singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun, founder of Literary Swag Book Club Yahdon Israel, and model and activist Bethann Hardison.

The new capsule collection features signature styles from both brands including the varsity jacket modeled by Boss in the campaign, cuffed chinos and more. The line hits both brands' websites Tuesday and will also be available to shop at select Gap stores as well as The Brooklyn Circus' Boreum Hill flagship.

Boss was laid to rest in Los Angeles on Jan. 4. The funeral and burial consisted of only close family, while a larger celebration of life for people Boss loved and those that loved him was planned for later, ET previously confirmed.

A source told ET then that Holker "has been receiving so much support and outpouring of love since tWitch's passing." The couple, who tied the knot in 2013, shared three children, Weslie, 14, Maddox 6, and Zaia, 3.

"It was an incredibly rough day for Allison and the family. She has been a rock for everyone," the source added. "It was a beautiful service and extremely intimate."

"It has been a very difficult time, but Allison has always been a strong person. She is trying to keep her composure and not break down in front of her kids through this process for their sake," the source said. "She is prioritizing their mental well-being, especially her eldest daughter, since she has an idea of what's going on and the younger children don't fully understand."

"Allison is making sure that all the kids know how much their daddy loves them, that he is still with them and his spirit is still flourishing, that this has nothing to do with them, and that they can do things to help keep his spirit alive," the source added.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.