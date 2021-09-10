Stephen Colbert Gets Hug From Original 'Blue's Clues' Host After Watching His Emotional Video

Stephen Colbert is all of us after watching original Blue's Clues host Steve Burns' touching video about leaving the show in 2002. After Burns' recent heartwarming video addressing his departure from the show went viral, Burns made a surprise appearance on The Late Show to also comfort host Colbert.

In Burns' video addressing Millennial Blue's Clues fans, he talked about leaving the show to go to college, but acknowledged that his exit came abruptly for viewers. He told the now grown-up viewers that he never forgot them.

So about that time Steve went off to college… #BluesClues25 pic.twitter.com/O8NOM2eRjy — Nick Jr. (@nickjr) September 7, 2021

Colbert talked about the video on Thursday's show, and said he had no emotional reaction given that he was already an adult in the late '90s and that his kids that watched the show have all grown up and moved out of the house. However, as he watched the video, he hilariously began to get emotional. But after insisting that he was unaffected, Burns made a surprise appearance as the audience cheered.

"Are you sure about that, Stephen?" he asked. "I just came by and wanted to see if you were OK. I mean, you seem kind of upset and I just wanted to know if maybe, you wanted a hug. I mean, that's what friends do, right?"

The two then hugged it out.

Burns started hosting Nick Jr.'s Blue's Clues in 1996, before leaving and explaining to viewers that his brother, Joe, would be taking over so that he can go to college. His video message to now adult Blue's Clues fans, which was posted by Nick Jr.'s Twitter account on Tuesday, has over two million likes.

"Look at all you have done and all you have accomplished in all that time," Burns says. "And it's just, it's just so amazing, right? I mean, we started out with clues and now, it's what? Student loans, and jobs, and families, and some of it has been kind of hard, you know? I know you know."

"I guess I just wanted to say, that after all these years, I never forgot you. ... ever. And I'm super glad we're still friends."