Stephen Colbert Can't Handle His First In-Person Guest John Krasinski -- See His Antics and On-Set Injury

Stephen Colbert is admittedly a bit rusty at in-person hosting. The 57-year-old host of The Late Show welcomed his first in-person guest, John Krasinski, on Thursday and the appearance was full of laughs and gaffes.

From the moment Krasinski appeared in the recently constructed replica of Colbert's office at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City, things were hilarious and awkward.

Colbert's wife, Evie, sat by Krasinski's side and the trio couldn't stop cracking up. The Quiet Place Part II star awkwardly scooted up his chair in the cramped office, pulling out a mug of water.

"It's very DIY now," Krasinski quipped. "It's just get your own water."

Colbert then offered to make him a bourbon, struggling to put cubes of ice into the glass with tongs. Eventually, Colbert gave up, jokingly stirring the ice around with his finger.

"They call that the COVID Manhattan," Krasinski quipped.

Then as Colbert tried to hand Krasinski his drink, he slammed into the desk, shouting out expletives.

"I don't usually move this much," the late-night host joked. "Dammit, that hurt."

Colbert was clearly excited to have an in-person guest, challenging the Jack Ryan star to an arm wrestling competition.

"I'm just looking at the guns, and I'm like, 'Hey man!'" Colbert said, pointing to Krasinski's arms.

"The key is you buy things at Baby Gap and people are like, 'You're huge!'" the actor quipped.

After a tense back and forth, Krasinski was the winner, and Colbert accused him of not even trying, which he denied.

"Then how come you look like that and I look like this?" the panting host asked.

They also talked about Krasinski's last appearance on the show in March 2020, just days before everything shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Just before I went out, somebody was like, 'You're not going to touch him, are you?'" Krasinski recalled. "And then they were like, 'And John Krasinski!' And I was like, 'Am I not supposed to?!'"

The pair redid their hug at the end of the interview in a sweet moment.