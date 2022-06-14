Steph Curry Claps Back at Boston Bar for Insulting Wife Ayesha's Cooking Skills

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is wearing his pride for his wife, Ayesha, on his shirt... literally. On Monday, the point guard sat for the NBA Finals Game 5 press conference wearing a T-shirt with “Ayesha Curry Can Cook” emblazoned on the front.

When asked about the pointed fashion choice, Steph said, “You gotta ask around the room and ask Twitter.”

Reporter: "I can't read the final part [of your shirt]."



Steph Curry: "Ayesha Curry can cook."



Reporter: "Can you tell me the backstory of that?"



Steph: "You gotta ask around the room and ask Twitter."pic.twitter.com/rTsimIaTEt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 14, 2022

It all started when a Boston-area sports bar called Game On! posted a sign outside of the building that simply read, “Ayesha Curry Can’t Cook.” The Warriors played the Boston Celtics Monday and in classic Boston fanfare, the city was taunting the opposing team's star.

Steph, of course, didn't let the jab at his wife's cooking go unnoticed, wearing the opposite statement proudly across his chest.

You stay classy Boston pic.twitter.com/ZcIyNVcNNS — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) June 10, 2022

Ayesha has made an established name for herself in the culinary world. She has authored the cookbooks The Seasoned Life: Food, Family, Faith, and the Joy of Eating Well, released in 2016, as well as The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do, released in 2020.

In addition to her literary accomplishments, Ayesha heads the woodfire BBQ chain, International Smoke, with locations in Las Vegas and San Francisco.

Steph and Ayesha have been married since 2011 and are parents to three young children -- Riley, Ryan and Cannon.

Meanwhile, Ayesha was in Boston to support her husband as she watched the Warriors beat the Celtics 104-94 from a private suite in the arena.