Stassi Schroeder Gives Birth to First Child With Beau Clark

Stassi Schroeder is officially a mom! ET can confirm that the former Vanderpump Rules star has given birth to her first child -- a baby girl -- with her husband, Beau Clark. They've decided to name their baby girl Hartford Charlie Rose Clark.

Schroeder gave birth on Thursday, her rep confirms to People.

"We truly cannot begin to describe the happiness and joy we are feeling at this moment," the couple said in a statement to the outlet. "It's something that you hear from all new parents right after birth, but something magical happens. We are feeling so blessed and grateful to have a beautiful and most importantly, healthy baby girl."

Schroeder has been sharing glamorous maternity photos on Instagram, including a sweet one in November of Clark touching her baby bump.

"This obvs wasn’t my favorite year, but this is the first time I truly know the meaning of thankful," she captioned the image.

Last June, ET confirmed that Schroeder and Clark were expecting their first child together. News of her pregnancy came just days after she, along with Kristin Doute, got fired from Vanderpump Rules for past racist actions against their former co-star, Faith Stowers. Schroeder has apologized for her past actions.

Meanwhile, Schroeder and Clark got married in October, after dating since 2018. When ET spoke with Schroeder in November of that year, she said she already knew Clark was "the One."

"He's my best friend,” she said. "I would legit die if something happened to him."

"I can just be myself [with him]," she added. "Legitimately, I feel so comfortable and happy and I just have fun and he just, literally, just I love him for him and he loves me for me … I just want to be around him all the time. And I've really never had that, which is kinda sad, I guess. But, I have it now."