'Star Trek: Picard' Sneak Peek: LeVar Burton Reunites With the 'Next Generation' Crew (Exclusive)

It's a Next Generation reunion!

On the latest episode of Star Trek: Picard, titled "The Bounty," LeVar Burton reprises his role as Commodore Geordi La Forge as he's reunited with his fellow Next Generation castmates. Burton's real-life daughter, Mica Burton, also makes her debut in the Star Trek universe as one of Geordi's two daughters, Ensign Alandra La Forge, in the hour. (Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut plays Geordi's eldest daughter, Ensign Sidney La Forge, who mans the controls on the USS Titan.)

ET exclusively debuts a sneak peek from the episode, which opens with Picard (Patrick Stewart) and the skeleton crew of the USS Titan on the run, and desperately seeking any and all help as they seek to break into Starfleet’s top-secret facility to expose a plot that could destroy the Federation. Picard's only option for assistance in this high-stakes mission? Geordi, of course.

In the clip, Picard and the crew are hailed by Geordi but the initial reunion doesn't get off on a good start, much to Picard's dismay.

"Listen to me very carefully, Jean-Luc," Geordi says once he appears on screen. "Power down all of your ship's non-essential systems immediately." The cold shoulder surprises Picard, who tells his old friend they're desperate for his "help."

Soon after, Geordi and his daughter, Alandra, beam aboard the ship. And it's as if no time has passed and the iciness thaws.

"I must admit, in a nanosecond my body de- and then reconstructed, I debated the virtues of a curt, professional handshake or an uncomfortably long, overdue hug," Geordi says, walking toward Beverly Crusher and his old colleagues.

"And which way will it go?" Picard asks with a hint of a smile.

Geordi's warm embrace with Crusher says it all.

Burton spoke to ET in September 2021 about welcoming Mica into the Star Trek family.

"I never saw this coming, right? Growing up, she had her fandoms and Star Trek wasn't among them. So I did not think this was ever gonna happen," Burton said at the time. "To have her be officially a part of this Universe, it's a proud dad moment. It genuinely is."

The actor also acknowledged that his Next Generation character is very much a part of his legacy.

"I can't imagine playing another one. I mean Geordi is a part of me. There's no way around that," Burton explained. "I wouldn't want to [play another character], I love this guy. I love his energy, his attitude, his optimism. He's still fun to play after all these years. I'm going to stick to what I know. Stick with what works."

New episodes of Star Trek: Picard drop Thursdays on Paramount+.