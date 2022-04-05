'Star Trek: Next Generation' Stars to Reunite With Patrick Stewart on 'Picard' Season 3

The family is back together.

Star Trek: Picard will bring back the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew for the third and final season of the Paramount+ series, reuniting them with Patrick Stewart one last time, the streaming service announced Tuesday (aka First Contact Day).

LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn and Gates McFadden will all make their Picard debuts, joining their former co-stars Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis and Brent Spiner -- all of whom have already appeared on the spinoff -- in the forthcoming season.

“I remember watching the premiere of Star Trek: The Next Generation almost 34 years ago with my father like it was yesterday. It was the spark that ignited my love for science fiction,” said Terry Matalas, season 3 showrunner and executive producer. “So, it’s most fitting that the story of Jean-Luc Picard ends honoring the beginning, with his dearest and most loyal friends from the USS Enterprise. It would be an understatement to say that giving these characters a proper send-off is an honor. The entire Star Trek: Picard team and I can’t wait for fans to experience this final, high-stakes, starship-bound adventure in season three!”

Picard follows Stewart as he reprises his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he portrayed for seven seasons on The Next Generation, as he carries on into the next chapter of his life.

In a newly released video revealing the Next Generation reunion, as Picard toys with the legacy he is about to leave (or not leave) behind, familiar voices from the past appear in the intriguing 84-second teaser. And in the final seconds, Picard -- alongside Frakes' William Riker -- declares he's ready "as ever" as he can be for what's next.

Watch the cast announcement video below.

Star Trek: Picard is currently streaming season 2 on Paramount+.