'Star Trek' 4 In the Works With Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto & More Returning

The intrepid Starfleet crew are gearing up to venture into space one more as another installment in the Star Trek franchise begins to materialize.

On Tuesday, producer J.J. Abrams revealed the news that a fourth Star Trek film was in the works during the Paramount Investors Day Presentation.

Paramount is in talks with Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, John Cho, Karl Urban and Simon Pegg, to reprise their roles as, respectively, Kirk, Spock, Uhura, Sulu, Bones and Scotty.

"We are thrilled to say that we are hard at work on a new Star Trek film that will be shooting by the end of the year," Abrams said, according to Variety, adding that the movie "will be featuring our original cast and some new characters that I think are going to be really fun and exciting and help take Star Trek into areas that you’ve just never seen before."

The cast first came together -- along with the late Anton Yelchin as Chekov -- for the first time in 2009's Star Trek, which both reset the universe's continuity and, through time travel, blended the universes of the multiple Star Trek timelines.

The crew reassembled in 2013 for Star Trek Into Darkness, where they faced off against Benedict Cumberbatch's super-soldier assassin Khan, and for a third outing in 2016's Star Trek Beyond, where they matched wits and brawn with Idris Elba's ruthless warlord Krall.

Abrams told investors, "We’re thrilled about this film, we have a bunch of other stories that we’re talking about that we think will be really exciting, so can’t wait for you to see what we’re cooking up. But until then, live long and prosper."

The film is currently set to be helmed by WandaVision director Matt Shakman and begins production in late 2022.