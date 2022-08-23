Spencer Webb's Girlfriend Kelly Kay Announces She's Pregnant One Month After His Death

Kelly Kay, girlfriend of late college football star Spencer Webb, just made a sweet reveal. On Tuesday, Kay shared that she is expecting their first child.

“We created an angel before heaven gained one 🕊 all you ever wanted was to be a father…I know you’ll be the best one from up above,” she wrote. “Can’t believe I have to do it without you but knowing I’ll have a piece of you keeps me going. I can’t wait to meet the person that’s half you, half me. I love you forever, both of you 🤍♾🕷🕸 @spider_.”

Kay’s announcement came with photos featuring her holding a sign that reads, “Coming Soon Baby Webb,” with the picture of the sonogram attached to it. In another slide, Kay shares a text message conversation between her and the late athlete, where they spoke of their plans to have a family.

Kay ended the photo set with a picture of white balloons that read “me + you forever,” which she signed with a heart and her nickname, Chicken.

Webb, who was a tight end for the Oregon Ducks football team, died on July 13, after he sustained a head injury during a visit to Oregon’s Triangle Lake.

The day after his death, Kay paid tribute to her late boyfriend with an emotional post. “My best friend my twin flame the love of my life. I’ve never loved anything as much as i love you. You were my everything, you gave me purpose, you showed me what it’s like to be cherished and valued and seen for me,” she wrote in the tribute.

“We had so many big plans. I don’t know where to go from here but I know you’ll be watching over me keeping me strong," she added. "You always put everybody else before yourself and I’ll try to hold the same kindness in my heart ❤️‍🔥 from this life to the next one baby I love you so much and I’ll find you again 🕊🕸.”

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

Kay’s tribute featured pictures of her and Webb sharing a kiss on the football field and in the back of a car, the football star eating an ice cream and candid videos taken during their relationship. Kay’s post also included a screenshot of a flirty text message exchange between her and her love.