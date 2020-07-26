Spencer Grammer Injured in Knife Attack at NYC Restaurant

Spencer Grammer is recovering after being injured in a knife attack at a restaurant in New York City on Friday. The 36-year-old actress and her friend attempted to break up a dispute between an unidentified male and other patrons at the Black Ant in the East Village on Friday night, ET confirms.

According to the New York Police Department, Grammer was slashed in her forearm during the altercation, with her friend slashed in the back. The unidentified male fled the location in an unknown direction. Grammer and her friend were transported to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening lacerations. The NYPD is seeking the public's help to identify the assailant. ET has reached out to Grammer's rep for comment.

NYPD

"My friend and I did what anyone else would do in the same situation. Several others, predominantly women, were also attempting to prevent the altercation from escalating," Grammer said in a statement to ET.



"I sustained a laceration on my arm, and my friend was stabbed in the back, but thankfully he suffered no serious internal injuries. We expect to recover quickly," she added. "We want to thank the first responders and the staff at Bellevue Hospital, who provided us with excellent care. They fought an incredible battle this year. It was very moving for us to have the opportunity to thank them in person."

