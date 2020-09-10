Sophie Turner Shows Off Post-Baby Body During Walk With Joe Jonas and Daughter Willa

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas seem to be enjoying their new role as parents!

The two were spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday, taking a stroll with their newborn baby, daughter Willa.

Turner looked amazing just two months after giving birth in a graphic T-shirt, black leggings, combat boots and crystal sunglasses from Marc Jacobs by Safilo Group, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Jonas, meanwhile, opted for a yellow flannel, black jeans and Converse kicks, sporting a bright pink 'do.

Jonas, 31, and Turner, 24, welcomed daughter Willa on July 22. A source told ET that the couple's bond has been stronger than ever since the arrival of their baby girl.

"Although circumstances are different right now because of the [coronavirus] pandemic, Joe was there for the birth of his daughter," the source said. "The couple is happy they now have time to spend at home with their daughter and get used to their new life together."

Back in July, reps for Turner and Jonas confirmed the exciting news to ET that the Game of Thrones star had given birth.

"Joe and Sophie welcomed a baby girl last Wednesday in L.A. and are over the moon," the source told ET at the time. "The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition."

"The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends," the source continued. "With the pandemic, Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl."

Hear more in the video below.