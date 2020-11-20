Sophie Turner Shows Off New Tattoo of Daughter Willa's Initial on Her Wrist

Sophie Turner recently got some fresh ink! The actress shared a snapshot to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, and revealed a small new tattoo honoring her 3-month-old daughter, Willa, whom she shares with husband Joe Jonas.

In the photo, Turner is rocking a black T-shirt -- emblazoned with the words "Get Your Emotions In Motion" -- and a number of gold chain necklaces.

The Game of Thrones star has her hand next to her face in the photo, and it's clear she's got a small "W" tattooed on her wrist, in a sans serif font.

The tattoo is a sweet compliment to the "J" just above it, which many fans believe she got as a tribute to her husband.

Sophie Turner/Instagram

Turner has an ever-growing body art collection, which includes tattoos honoring her grandfather, matching tattoos with Jonas, and a number of other different images and decorative word tattoos.

Jonas and Turner welcomed daughter Willa on July 22. A source told ET soon after that the couple's bond has been stronger than ever since welcoming their bundle of joy.

"Although circumstances are different right now because of the [coronavirus] pandemic, Joe was there for the birth of his daughter," the source said. "The couple is happy they now have time to spend at home with their daughter and get used to their new life together."

Check out the video below for more on the couple's adorable family.