Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Hilariously Recreate 'KUWTK' Scene on TikTok

Turner, taking on the role of Jenner, begins by lip-synching along to the makeup mogul singing, "'Cause I'm gonna get waaaasted. I just finished a whole cup of 42 and I'm about to go for my second one. Kourtney, what the f*** are you on?"

Jonas, eating frozen yogurt, imitates the eldest Kardashian by replying, "I don't know what's going on, so I'm just appreciating my bread." Watch the hilarious clip below:

The KUWTK scene was featured on Thursday's episode, which saw the Kardashian-Jenner clan head to Palm Springs for some family time. The moment happened when the sisters and Kris Jenner were at dinner.

In that same episode, however, tensions were high between Kylie and Kendall Jenner, who began arguing over their outfits for a sisters night out, before it escalated to a physical fight between the two.

Meanwhile, new parents Jonas and Turner were spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday, taking a stroll with their baby girl Willa.

The former Game of Thrones star looked amazing just two months after giving birth in a graphic T-shirt, black leggings, combat boots. Jonas, meanwhile, opted for a yellow flannel, black jeans and Converse kicks, sporting a bright pink 'do.

A source told ET that the pair's bond has been stronger than ever since the arrival of their daughter.

"Although circumstances are different right now because of the [coronavirus] pandemic, Joe was there for the birth of his daughter," the source said. "The couple is happy they now have time to spend at home with their daughter and get used to their new life together."

See more in the video below.