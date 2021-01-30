Sophie, Avant-Garde GRAMMY-Nominated Producer, Dead at 34

Sophie, the avant-garde GRAMMY-nominated artist, has died. She was 34.
The producer and DJ's labels Transgressive and Future Classic confirmed the news on Twitter on Saturday, writing, "Tragically our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning after a terrible accident."
"True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell," the statement continued. "She will always be here with us. The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time." According to multiple reports, Sophie died in Athens, Greece.
Sophie broke out in the early 2010s with songs like "BIPP" and "Lemonade/Hard." Her debut album, Produce, was released in 2015, with her sophomore album, Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides, dropping in 2018. Sophie's song "It’s Okay to Cry," off the LP, earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album.
ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with Sophie on the red carpet at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards, where the artist shared what the experience meant to her.
"It's my first year here," Sophie said, adding that she wasn't nervous but it was "a novel experience."
Sophie added that she "couldn't believe it and I certainly didn't expect" the nomination. When asked what the nomination meant to her, she replied, "It means that hopefully more people will be aware of what I do and hopefully allow me to continue doing what I do on a broader scale."
"I'm grateful to represent my fans. They are very important," Sophie, who was transgender, added. "It means a lot to them."
Over the course of Sophie's career, she worked with Madonna, Charli XCX, Kim Petras and many more artists. Beyoncé also used one of Sophie's songs in one of her Ivy Park x Adidas collection ads. Following the news of her death, many fans and stars took to social media to pay their respects.
Jack Antonoff wrote in part, "The loss of sophie is huge. she’s been at the forefront for a long time and we see her influence in every corner of music. if you’re not aware of what she has done then today is the day to listen to all her brilliant work. you’ll hear an artist who arrived before everyone else."
Sam Smith also tweeted, "Heartbreaking news. The world has lost an angel. A true visionary and icon of our generation. Your light will continue to inspire so many for generations to come. Thinking of Sophie’s family and friends at this hard time ❤️."
See more tributes reactions below:
