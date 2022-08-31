Sofia Vergara On Friendship With 'AGT' Co-Judge Heidi Klum & Their Taylor Swift Album Cover Parody (Exclusive)

Getting closer after three years side by side. Sofia Vergara is opening up about her love and appreciation for bestie Heidi Klum.

Vergara walked the America's Got Talent carpet following Tuesday's fourth qualifier round, and she spoke with ET's Denny Directo about her bond with her fellow judge, and their hilarious and adorable parody of Taylor Swift's recently revealed Midnight album cover.

Vergara took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a pic of herself and Klum chomping down on either end of a tasty treat, and the post was mocked up to look like Swift's new album -- only instead of Midnight, their (faux) album is titled "Midnightsnacks."

"I saw Howie posted [a version]. And so I copied it," Vergara said with a laugh, referring to her other fellow judge Howie Mandel, who posted a parody he described as "Midnights by Taylor Swift, the #AGT senior portrait version."

It's clear that Vergara and Klum have a good time together on set, but the Modern Family alum said Klum is more than just a coworker, sharing, "It's amazing! You know what, its like [she's] my German sister."

"You might think that a Latin girl and a German girl would have nothing in common, and it's amazing. We have such a great time, we like the same things, we kind of have the same energy," Vergara gushed. "I really have felt like [I've been] falling in love with her in these three seasons."

Fans can see that friendship in full force when America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.