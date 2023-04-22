Sofia Richie's Wedding Day Begins With Intimate Brunch in France

It's wedding day, and Sofia Richie's kicking things off with a lovely brunch!

The 24-year-old bride-to-be took to Instagram on Saturday ahead of her wedding ceremony and posted a series of photos on her Stories, some of which included the intimate setting for a brunch on what appears to be a picturesque day to say "I do!"

One of the photos shows the table setting set for 10 people, with about a dozen or so balloons as part of the decorations. Mimosas appear to be on the menu (there's orange juice on the table, but maybe they're just loading up on vitamin C), as well as pastries and fruit.

In another snap, Sofia posed next to the table in a white oversized hoodie, black sweats and slippers. It appears she may have showed up a bit early, as servers could be seen in the background setting up the munchies.

Sofia is expected to say "I do" later in the day to music executive Elliot Grainge in France.

Sofia Richie / Instagram

Sofia Richie / Instagram

On Friday, Sofia looked stunning in a white long-sleeved, turtleneck gown with intricate beading. She wore her hair in a sleek updo for the pre-wedding event. As for the groom, Elliot borrowed a page from Justin Timberlake and rocked a suit and tie.

The couple looked happy as can be as they were photographed holding hands and sharing a kiss.

Sofia, who converted to Judaism ahead of the nuptials, announced her engagement to Elliot in April 2022. A short later told ET that he had her family's approval.

"Lionel, Nicole and the rest of Sofia's family are really happy for her and think Elliot is a great guy who fits in perfectly with them," the source said. "Sofia and Elliot are really cute and low-key together. They keep their circle small."