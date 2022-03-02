'So You Think You Can Dance' Back for Season 17

Get those dancing shoes ready, So You Think You Can Dance is officially coming back.

The dance competition series will return for a 17th season this summer, Fox announced Wednesday. The series' long-delayed return will mark three years since its last season in 2019.

It is unclear whether longtime judges Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy, for instance, will return for the new season. The most recent season's panel featured Lythgoe, Murphy, Laurieann Gibson and Dominic "D-Trix" Sandoval, but the judging panel has also featured the likes of Adam Shankman, Mia Michaels, Paula Abdul, Jason Derulo, Maddie Ziegler, Vanessa Hudgens and Stephen "Twitch" Boss over the course of its run.

So You Think You Can Dance features dancers between 18 and 30 years of age showcasing their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more. Those who are selected to move on to the SYTYCD studio will work with choreographers and compete each week in a variety of styles, with new twists introduced into the competition. Additional details/info will be announced later.

Auditions kick off this month in New York City, Los Angeles and New Orleans.

