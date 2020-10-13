Snoop Dogg Gets Huge New Lakers Championship Tattoo with Kobe Bryant Tribute

Diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan Snoop Dogg celebrated the team's 17th championship win on Sunday with some new ink. On Tuesday, the 48-year-old rapper showed off his new tattoo on his left forearm dedicated to the Lakers, as well as the late Kobe Bryant.

The sizeable new ink by tattoo artist Mr. Cartoon features the Lakers logo above the Larry O'Brien championship trophy, with Bryant's initials on his wrist.

"As you see, tat is done," Snoop says in his Instagram video. "KB on the bottom -- Kobe Bryant -- Larry O'Brien championship trophy with the Lakers going through the ball, gates of heaven up top. And it don't stop, Laker Nation. Thank y'all, Lakers, and thank you Mr. Cartoon in a real mother f**king way. We're the west and we're the best, f**k out of here."

Snoop also shared video of him getting the tattoo done, and he couldn't help taking a jab at the Los Angeles Clippers.

"Anything for the Lakers, everything for the Lakers, all things for the Lakers," he said ... "F*ck the Clippers. ... That's championship sh*t -- something the Clippers don't know nothing about."

On Sunday, Vanessa Bryant took to her Instagram Story to celebrate the Lakers' win over the Miami Heat to clinch the championship, no doubt thinking about her late husband and her late daughter, Gianna. Both Kobe and Gianna tragically died in a helicopter crash in January.

"Go Lakers!" Vanessa wrote, alongside an old photo of Kobe and Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka standing courtside.

"Congratulations Uncle P! Congratulations @Lakers! Kobe was right RP, 'Stay the course- block out the noise' - @kobebryant," Vanessa wrote over the pic.

"Wish Kobe and Gigi were here to see this," she added with a heart emoji.

