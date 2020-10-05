'SNL': Kristen Wiig Celebrates Mother's Day From Her Home As Surprise Host of Season 45 Finale

Kristen Wiig embraced the remote aspect of the new Saturday Night Live: At Home format when she was tapped to served as the "host" of the season finale over the weekend.

After a cold open featuring a guest appearance from Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump, Wiig opened the show with a home-taped monologue that opened with her laying in bed sleeping as the announcer declared, "Ladies and gentlemen, Kristin Wiig!"

"What? Me? Host? Now? Okay!" Wiig said with a smile and she jumped out of frame wearing pajamas and instantly flew back into frame decked out in a sequin-covered black ensemble. "Let's do this!"

After dancing around various parts of her house to some fun jazzy tunes -- and full-on flashing the cameras after asking, "You want some biscuits with this tea?" -- Wiig got down on the floor on a fur blanket surrounded by candles because she "wanted to get serious" about Mother's Day.

"This is the Mother's Day show, and at SNL, it's a very special time to celebrate moms," Wiig shared. "Unfortunately, probably like a lot of you, I can't be with my mom on this Mother's Day, so, I hope it's okay, I would like to tell her I love her."

"I don't know if I truly appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life. But this year I'm feeling especially grateful for her advice, her love. I'm so thankful for all the things she's taught me, like preparing me to be a mom myself. Things like breast-feeding," Wiig said, before lifting up a plate of cooked chicken breasts. "Babies love that chicken, she would always say that."

Wiig continued with a heartfelt message, and explained, "I do want to thank my mom, and all the moms out there, who have been helping us get through this and who have been there, and who are watching over us. We thank you so much, happy Mother's Day. Thank you, moms."

She wrapped up by singing a lullaby her mother used to croon for her when she was a baby at bed time -- which was basically just "Hush Little Baby" sung at the top of her lungs like a Broadway performance from Liza Minnelli.

