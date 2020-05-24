'sMothered': Kathy Crispino and Cristina Bertolli Tease 'Life-Altering Pain' in Season 2 (Exclusive)

sMothered returns for season two on Sunday night -- and along with some new mother-daughter duos, the show will feature a "life-altering" bombshell for returning pair Kathy Crispino and Cristina Bertolli.

In an interview with ET's Deidre Behar, the two opened up about their tight-knit relationship and teased what's in store for the second season of the TLC series.

"We both have two OMG moments on the show," Cristina shared. "Hers is going to be physical pain and mine is going to be like, life-altering pain."

"It's a big deal -- a big deal in my life, for sure," she added, as Kathy said the problem has not been resolved.

Kathy and Cristina live just five houses away from each other in the Chicago area. The pair have been close since Cristina was young, but her husband isn't as on board with their relationship as she is. In season two, Kathy insists Cristina and her family move in with her while they remodel their home.

"There will be a very big surprise that happens as far as that," Cristina said.

Sharing the ups and downs of their daily life has become "natural" for the mother-daughter pair after filming season one, they told ET.

"Season one was scary. It was new, but when season two came along, it just seemed so natural and normal," Kathy explained. "We loved our producers and TLC and all the people are so nice, they became like family to us. I get sad when they leave."

"Yeah, she gets very emotional," Cristina confirmed. "She smothers everybody. She gets like, 'Oh no, you guys can't go!'"

A couple of the new faces on season two of sMothered take things to the next level. The show's trailer features mother-daughter pairs showering together, a mom smelling her grown daughter's baby teeth, and another mom licking her daughter's face as part of a morning routine.

"We don't do that kind of stuff," Kathy said, but noted people are free to do "whatever" they want to do.

"Yeah, who are we to judge?" Cristina asked. "We [have a] best friend relationship, and it takes a long time to get here. My mom was a mother for my whole life growing up, and once I got married, she made a switch and she was like, 'I can be your best friend now.'"

"I'm not going to judge anybody... [if] you're having a good time, god bless. But that's not something we do," she added of some of the behaviors in the promo. "I don't want to see her naked."

"Why? What's the problem?" Kathy asked with a laugh. "Nobody wants to see me naked. There's the problem."

Kathy and Cristina don't see their relationship as anything "extreme" -- but they definitely have their fair share of drama this season.

Something happens to Kathy this season, while Cristina's "life-altering" event is still a big deal in her life.

"There will be problems," Cristina shared. "Family, my husband and I -- there’s big problems. All little problems that intertangle into one big problem."

"[My relationship with] my husband, it's great. With his family, unfortunately it's not, and you might get a little glimpse toward the end of this season of what's going on," she teased.

sMothered returns Sunday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.