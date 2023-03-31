'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Shares Unfiltered Photo Working on Her Pilates Split

Janelle Brown is keeping it real when it comes to her health journey. The 53-year-old Sister Wives star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of herself working on a split while doing a Pilates workout.

"Posting this unfiltered photo of me from Pilates today was a scary proposition," the mother of six wrote. "I have worked for years on my physical strength and stamina and only now am I consciously working on my core and flexibility."

Janelle, who announced her separation from husband Kody Brown earlier this year, described herself as "less than perfect," noting that she's pushing aside critical social media commentary in an effort to be "authentic."

"There is power in being authentic. In showing the small steps towards crafting your own life - even if progress isn’t always obvious or perfect," she wrote.

Janelle has been focusing on her health in 2023. The TLC star has shared her workouts online, calling them "empowering." In December 2022, she shared her hopes for the New Year.

"I'm ready for you 2023! This health journey I've been on has been incredible. The results weren't overnight and I'm OK with that. It's all about slow and steady that wins the race💪🏼. 2023 is my year! If you want to come on this journey WITH me, let's do this!" Janelle wrote.

Janelle's focus on health comes amid her separation from her estranged husband, Kody. Janelle and Kody confirmed that they split up during the Sister Wives One-on-One special in January, noting that they had been broken up for months after nearly 30 years of marriage.

Additionally, Kody's exes, Christine and Meri Brown, have both ended their marriages to him, leaving Robyn Brown as his only remaining wife that he's in an active relationship with.