'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Is Engaged to David Woolley After 4 Months of Dating

There will be wedding bells in Utah! Sister Wives star Christine Brown is engaged to her boyfriend of four months, David Woolley, ET can confirm. The 50-year-old mother of three announced the news with People magazine on Thursday, flashing her new engagement ring in sweet photos.

The outlet reveals that David popped the question to Christine earlier this month in Utah.

"David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful everyday," Christine tells People. "I've never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it. I'm so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives."

The couple went public with their relationship on Valentine's Day this year. According to David's Facebook page, they have been dating since December.

Christine was previously spiritually married for 25 years to Kody Brown, with whom she shares her six children. Christine announced her split from Kody in late 2021, though the actual split took place months before and played out on season 17 of Sister Wives.

David is a father of eight children with his late wife, Margaret Woolley, who died in 2012. They previously wed in 1990.

Christine and David have been spending lots of time together recently. The couple has shared photos from their joint vacations and aren't shy about their PDA on social media.

David is also presumed to be filming with Christine for the upcoming season of Sister Wives as one of their photos included a camera crew in the background.