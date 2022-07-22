'Sister Wives': Season 17 Teaser Hints at Christine and Kody Brown's Breakup

Sister Wives is going for a bit of symbolism in its season 17 teaser, and it sure seems to center around Christine and Kody Brown's breakup.

On Friday, TLC dropped a 10-second teaser that shows four wedding rings around the "I" in "Wives." Accompanied by dramatic music, the video zooms out and the music crescendos to a timely "ding" when one of the wedding rings falls. After the ring falls off, the premiere date is then revealed: Sept. 11.

While the promo leaves much to the imagination, it sure seems to suggest season 17 will cover the aftermath of last year's bombshell: Christine calling it quits after 25 years with Kody.

Christine, Kody's third wife, announced the split back in November on Instagram.

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," the TLC star said in a statement. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

Kody addressed Christine's decision to leave in a statement of his own, writing, "Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness," he said. "We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her."

He continued, "Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents."

Christine and Kody share six children -- Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Gwndlyn, 20, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 11.

Christine entered the Brown family's plural marriage in 1994. At the time, Kody was already married to first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown. Robyn Brown became Kody's fourth wife in 2010.

As ET reported back in February, there were a variety of factors that led to the breakup, from Kody's strict COVID restrictions that kept the blended families apart to disagreements over where all the families would reside, which had been an ongoing topic for the Browns.