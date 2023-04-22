Simone Biles Marries Jonathan Owens in Intimate City Hall Ceremony: 'First Day of Forever'

Simone Biles is officially Mrs. Owens! The four-time Olympic gold medalist took to Instagram on Saturday to announce she and Jonathan Owens have tied the knot.

The wedding ceremony appeared to be a party of four: Biles, Owens, the judge who married them and the photographer who snapped pics of the momentous occasion. In the launch image, Owens can be seen raising his right fist in the air in celebration while Biles, dressed elegantly in a white dress, looks up and smiles.

Owens, a safety with the Houston Texans, donned a beige suit with a white dress shirt and white loafers. Biles opted for a full-length white layered dress, minimal jewelry and her hair was in a ponytail. Another photo showed the couple holding hands and staring into each other's eyes while a judge in a black robe performed the ceremony.

In her caption, Biles simply wrote, "I do 🤍 officially owens 🤍." Owens didn't waste time expressing how he felt with the comment, "Wifey got a great ring to it ❤️💍 First day of forever 🤞🏽." Owens captioned his post, "My person, forever ❤️💍 #TheOwens #itsofficial," and Biles commented on the post, "i love you husband."

The happy couple tied the knot in Texas, though it's unclear exactly when. But it was just last week when Biles, who said an engagement ring beats a gold medal, took to Instagram and posted a photo alongside with Owens holding their marriage license.

"[A]lmost time to say “I do” 📄🤍," she captioned the post.

Owens proposed to Biles on Valentine's Day. "THE EASIEST YES," the gymnast captioned a slideshow of photos from the romantic moment when Owens popped the question. "I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3."

Congrats!