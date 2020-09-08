Simon Cowell Hospitalized After Breaking His Back In Bike Incident

Simon Cowell has been hospitalized. The America's Got Talent judge underwent surgery on Saturday evening after breaking his back in a bike accident, ET has learned.

"Simon had a fall from his bike testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family," Cowell's rep tells ET. "He hurt his back and was taken to hospital. He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands."

Cowell has been spending the recent months in quarantine with his family. He told ET in May that so far, it had been the longest stretch he'd been home -- ever. While opening up about how he and girlfriend Lauren Silverman were handling the coronavirus pandemic with their 6-year-old son, Eric, Cowell praised those working on the frontline to keep people protected.

"We never have the news playing in the house, number one," he said. "So whatever we need to talk about, you know, we shield it. We keep him away from this because at six years old, you know, look -- it's hard for all of us. But for someone that age, for any parent, I think we'd all feel the same way. You try and protect your kids through this process. But I mean, having this time with him and seeing that he's still getting schooled, etcetera, I said this many times, we're all in this together."

"And you know, the appreciation for the people out there who are risking their lives on the front line. You know, that's where your thoughts go," Cowell added. "I mean, it is quite remarkable."

