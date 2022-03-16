Simon Cowell Gives Updates on Wedding Planning and His Health Following Bike Accident (Exclusive)

Nothing is slowing Simon Cowell down! Complete with a brace on his left arm, the America’s Got Talent Extreme judge admits he’s gotten back on the bike.

“I was out on it today. You've got to get back on the bike, literally,” he tells ET’s Kevin Frazier during an event for America's Got Talent Live at the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Cowell shared that he was able to get back on the bike almost two months after his biking accident, thanks to the size of his cast being reduced. “Had a plast from here to here,” he says. “So that was taken off three days ago.”

He adds, “I was cycling the last couple of days.”

Fortunately, Cowell’s recovery is coming just in time, as he is planning his wedding with longtime love Lauren Silverman.

The former American Idol judge says that the wedding planning is underway, and he wouldn’t mind having his bachelor party in Las Vegas, calling it “the perfect place.”

Cowell and Silverman got engaged in January -- after nine years of dating -- during a vacation in Barbados. Last month, Cowell shared how their son, Eric, had a hand in the special moment. “One hundred percent he had to coach me,” Cowell told ET. “And we planned it. He was a big part of it.”

According to Cowell, after a years-long relationship with Silverman, he finally felt it was time. “I think after everything all of us had gone through over the past two years, it has changed our lives in so many ways,” he noted. “Family is everything and that is what I kind of took away from it.”