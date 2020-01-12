Simon Cowell Doing Well Nearly 4 Months After Breaking Back

Simon Cowell's recovery continues. Nearly four months after breaking his back in a bike accident, the America's Got Talent judge is doing well, ET has learned.

Cowell spent six hours in surgery, and underwent a number of procedures and fusions, including having a metal rod inserted in his back after falling off his electric bike in August. ET has learned he's recovering with daily physical activity, including walking and swimming.

The father of one is also spending time with family and working on ideas for his existing shows and development on new shows too, ET has learned.

Sources told ET in October that Cowell was recovering "ahead of what was expected." "He's doing over 10,000 steps a day as well as swimming to get his back strong and healed again. He no longer needs to wear a back brace all the time," the sources said.

While Cowell was forced to take a step back from AGT, he had his fellow judges' full support.

"I love the guy, I miss the guy, and our hearts and minds are with him each and every moment," Howie Mandel told ET days after Cowell's surgery.

