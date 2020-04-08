Shop Outdoor Voices Activewear Loved by Celebs Like Florence Pugh, Lucy Hale and Lizzo

Activewear is dominating our daily wardrobe these days, and the same goes for celebs like Florence Pugh, Lucy Hale and Lizzo. These stylish stars have been spotted wearing Outdoor Voices to their workouts and beyond -- and you can shop their exact pieces right now!

Among the popular brand's offerings are trendy leggings, sports bras, bike shorts, tops, jackets, pants, dresses and accessories, plus an assortment of men's items. Other famous OV fans include Olivia Wilde, Gigi Hadid, Reese Witherspoon and Emily Ratajkowski.

Outdoor Voices has found mainstream success thanks to their high-quality apparel, entertaining social media accounts, diverse models and overall mission to keep the world moving -- their tagline is #DoingThings. Launched in 2014, the activewear brand has become a major competitor of Lululemon and Athleta, sitting around the same price points.

Below, see which stars are loving Outdoor Voices' athleisure pieces and shop their looks.

Florence Pugh

Frequently best-dressed celeb Florence Pugh posted an infectious Instagram video encouraging her followers to sing, dance and move while wearing a scarlet-hued Outdoor Voices sports bra and leggings set. The actress has also sported the brand's TechSweat Flex Bike Shorts.

Gisele Bundchen

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen has been practicing yoga at home with her daughter, Vivian, for years! In a sweet Instagram post, she poses in the Outdoor Voices 7/8 Springs Leggings in Graphite/Ash/Dove. (Vivian's rocking some pretty cute unicorn leggings herself.)

Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale was spotted out in L.A. wearing the TechSweat 7/8 Leggings, a fitted tank and the hottest accessory of 2020. (OV's cloth face masks are sold out, but we've got a ton of other picks for masks to exercise in.)

Lizzo

All hail Lizzo, who rocked the brand's fashion-forward FreeForm Unitard on a hike in L.A.'s Runyon Canyon with a friend earlier this year. Her color of choice (conifer) is almost sold out, but this style is also available in charcoal.

Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning is on to something here. Made with breathable LightSpeed fabric, the OV Exercise Dress is perfect for workouts and the errands you have to run afterward. Bonus points for the built-in shorts liner and its stealthy phone pocket.

