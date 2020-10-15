Shonda Rhimes' 'Bridgerton' Is 'Gossip Girl' for the Regency Era: See the First Photos

Shonda Rhimes' first Netflix series, Bridgerton, may be your new obsession this holiday season.

Giving off serious 19th-century Gossip Girl vibes, the first official photos from the drama series -- which drops Christmas Day -- is as beautifully dazzling and full of eye candy as you can imagine.

From showrunner Chris Van Dusen (Scandal, Grey's Anatomy) and adapted from Julia Quinn's best-selling novels, Bridgerton "follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) casts aspersions on Daphne."

"Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future."

The ensemble cast also includes Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Ruby Barker, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Luke Newton, Ruby Stokes, Will Tilston, Florence Hunt, Ruth Gemmell, Bessie Carter, Harriet Cains, Polly Walker, Ben Miller, Sabrina Bartlett, Martins Imhangbe and Lorraine Ashbourne.

See the official Bridgerton photos below.

Bridgerton drops Friday, Dec. 25 on Netflix.

