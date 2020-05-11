Shirtless Kylo Ren and Baby Yoda Return in 'LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special' Trailer

The Mandalorian and the Skywalker Saga are officially crossing over -- for the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, at least. On Thursday, Disney+ gifted the first trailer for the animated comedy, which features an appearance by Baby Yoda, the return of Kylo Ren's greased-up abs and lots and lots of Life Day festiveness.

"'Twas the night before Life Day in a galaxy far, far away," Yoda narrates the trailer. "Coming together heroes were to celebrate the day. For Rey, adventure called and she thought it would be fast, but there she found a key to the galaxy's past."

The special is supposedly set after the events of Rise of Skywalker and sees Rey traveling across space and time to cross paths with not only Mando and his little green sidekick, but a young Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader and double the Han Solos. ("You wanna shoot first?" old Han asks young Han. Get it?)

Kelly Marie Tran, Billy Dee Williams and Anthony Daniels lend their voices to Rose Tico, Lando Calrissian and C-3PO, respectively, alongside Star Wars: The Clone Wars' Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker), Tom Kane (Yoda) and James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi). Watch the trailer below.

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special comes after 1978's made-for-TV The Star Wars Holiday Special, the infamous one-off that's become a cult classic in the years since. The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau, who tipped his hat to Life Day in season 1, previously expressed interest in doing his own special for the streamer, telling ET, "If you want to see a Holiday Special, let Disney+ know."

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is streaming on Nov. 17 on Disney+.

Disney+