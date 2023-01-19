Shia LaBeouf Is Nearly Unrecognizable in Full Makeup and Greek Goddess Costume

Shia LaBeouf is putting his all into his latest role. The 36-year-old actor was spotted on the set of the Francis Ford Coppola film, Megalopolis, in Atlanta, Georgia, completely transformed.

In the pictures, LeBeouf is dressed as a Greek goddess as he wears a long, flowing white toga and gold-heeled sandals that wrapped around his legs. Completing his look, LeBeouf’s curly tresses were pinned under a gold headpiece.

In addition, the actor rocked black nail polish and carried a black purse and appeared to have a full face of makeup and penciled-on eyebrows.

Further details about the actor’s role in the film have not been released. The sci-fi film follows an architect who sets off to rebuild New York City after a disaster.

Megalopolis, which has been completely funded by Coppola, has an all-star lineup of famous faces in the cast. In addition to LeBeouf, Adam Driver, Forrest Whitaker, Laurence Fishburne, Jon Voight, Dustin Hoffman and Aubrey Plaza have roles in the film.

In November, a newly blonde Plaza dished to ET about her role.

"I'm shooting a movie called Megalopolis," Plaza teased. "I mean, I'm always doing something."

So far, no release date has been announced for Megalopolis.