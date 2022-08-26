Shia LaBeouf Calls Out Olivia Wilde's Claim He Was Fired From 'Don't Worry Darling': 'I Quit'

In Shia LaBeouf's words to Olivia Wilde, "Firing me never took place."

On the heels of a newly published Variety interview with the Don't Worry Darling director, in which she reportedly confirmed to the outlet that she fired LaBeouf as Jack, the male lead of the film, the actor is refuting her claim. During her interview, Wilde said LaBeouf's process "was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions."

"He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don’t personally believe that is conducive to the best performances," she claimed. "I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job.”

However, LaBeouf has since contacted Variety, and, according to the outlet, shared screenshots of text messages, video and an email he sent to Wilde taking issue with her recent comments. He told Variety in an email that he “quit the film due to lack of rehearsal time” on Aug. 17, 2020. ET has reached out to Wilde's rep for comment.

In a text sent to LaBeouf on Aug. 16, 2020 -- a day before he allegedly quit -- Wilde reportedly wrote, “Thanks for letting me in on your thought process. I know that isn’t fun. Doesn’t feel good to say no to someone, and I respect your honesty. I’m honored you were willing to go there with me, for me to tell a story with you. I’m gutted because it could have been something special. I want to make clear how much it means to me that you trust me. That’s a gift I’ll take with me.” According to Variety, Wilde said in a video sent to LaBeouf two days after he claims he quit, “I feel like I’m not ready to give up on this yet, and I, too, am heartbroken and I want to figure this out."

Toni Anne Barson/WireImage; Amy Sussman/Getty Images

She continued, seemingly referencing his co-star, Florence Pugh, “You know, I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo, and I want to know if you’re open to giving this a shot with me, with us. If she really commits, if she really puts her mind and heart into it at this point and if you guys can make peace -- and I respect your point of view, I respect hers -- but if you guys can do it, what do you think? Is there hope? Will you let me know?” A video of Wilde saying this has since leaked online.

SOMEONE HOLD ME BACK



(the video olivia sent shia where she basically begged him to stay on the movie after ADMITTING that she knows shia makes florence uncomfortable) pic.twitter.com/ihlHOQlF6B — percy 🌊 || who the fuck’s gonna stop us ? (@percystardust) August 26, 2022

In an email he wrote to Wilde following her Variety interview and shared with the website, he told her, "I am a little confused about the narrative that I was fired, however. You and I both know the reasons for my exit. I quit your film because your actors & I couldn’t find time to rehearse."

LaBeouf added, "I know that you are beginning your press run for DWD and that the news of my firing is attractive clickbait, as I am still persona-non-grata and may remain as such for the rest of my life."

In the midst of his own personal troubles, including allegations from his ex-girlfriend, FKA twigs, of abuse, the actor and new dad pointed out that Wilde's claim could make matters worse for him. "This situation with your film and my 'firing' will never have a court date with which to deal with the facts," he wrote. "If lies are repeated enough in the public they become truth. And so, it makes it that much harder for me to crawl out of the hole I have dug with my behaviors, to be able to provide for my family."

As he concluded the email, "Firing me never took place, Olivia. And while I fully understand the attractiveness of pushing that story because of the current social landscape, the social currency that brings. It is not the truth. So I am humbly asking, as a person with an eye toward making things right, that you correct the narrative as best you can. I hope none of this negatively effects [sic] you, and that your film is successful in all the ways you want it to be."