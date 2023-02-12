Sheryl Lee Ralph Makes History with Performance of 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' at Super Bowl LVII

Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned the State Farm Stadium crowd with her commanding performance of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl kickoff.

During the moving performance, the Abbott Elementary star took center field, following the announcement of the Walter Peyton Man of the Year award. Wearing a stunning red and black gown, the actress was joined by a choir as she delivered the moving rendition of the song.

Deaf performer Justina Miles signed the song, often considered the Black National Anthem, in ASL during Ralph's performance. The performance made history, as it's the first time the song has been performed inside the stadium.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Ahead of the performance, Ralph took to Twitter to celebrate her moment.

"123 years ago today Lift Every Voice and Sing was performed publicly for the 1st time. Today I will sing it for the 1st time as part of the @SuperBowl pre game show in the stadium," she wrote.

Rounding out the pregame show, Chris Stapleton is set to perform the national anthem and Babyface will sing "America the Beautiful.

Ralph spoke to ET about her performance earlier this month, saying the offer was an "immediate yes" for her.

"I've been saying through the whole awards season, 'It's about the nomination,' and for me this is a nomination," Ralph said. "So to be there with those great singers, artists, performers, I'm going to accept what it says about me 'cause they would not have chosen me if they did not feel I could not deliver. And I'm ready to deliver!"

At halftime, Rihanna will take the stage for her much-anticipated performance and the inaugural Apple Music halftime show.

The 2023 Super Bowl airs Sunday, Feb. 12 on Fox. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for more exclusive Super Bowl content coming your way before game day! Additionally, CBS Sports has full in-depth Super Bowl coverage.