Shemar Moore Shares New Pic of Baby Daughter Frankie

Shemar Moore is putting his baby girl on display! On Sunday, the Criminal Minds alum shared a sweet picture of his daughter, Frankie.

"Baby Girl Frankie n Daddy!!! 🥰😎💕," the 52-year-old actor wrote next to a picture of his newborn baby resting on his chest.

Moore and his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, welcomed their daughter on Jan. 24. The following day, the S.W.A.T. actor shared the first picture of his daughter, with a sweet introduction to the world.

"FRANKIE MOORE!!!! BABY GIRL in da building!!!" he captioned the pic. "Born January 24… at 3:38pm…. 7.1 Pounds… 20 inches…. 10 fingers n 10 toes… Already THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!!"

"I'm a Girl Daddy!!!! HOLY S**T!!! DREAMS COME TRUE!!" Moore continued. "Grandma Marilyn is in heaven puff puff passing, drinking her wine, and doing her happy dance… I LOVE and MISS YOU everyday Mom. Frankie is gonna grow up to be a KILLA!!! Watch out World, here comes 'Frankie Muthaf**kin Moore'!!!!"

The actor’s rep also confirmed the news with People. "Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl," the statement said. "The family is very happy and healthy."

Moore confirmed that he was welcoming his first child during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

"In real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy," the Brothers actor said. Moore went on to explain that he and Dizon were expecting a daughter, whom they planned to name Frankie.

During his appearance on Hudson's talk show -- which aired on Jan. 26 -- Moore said he's "so excited" for fatherhood.

He admitted, "I was worried for a while that maybe that ship had sailed kind of thing, and, you know, God had my back and things lined up. ...My life is pretty grand but I know once God does call my name, once I get this experience, I'll be able to go to heaven whole."