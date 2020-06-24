Shea Couleé Learns Who Tried to Vote Her Out on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' (Exclusive)

It may have been Mariah Paris Balenciaga who sashayed away last week, but when the queens return to the Werk Room, the real shocker is finding out two of the girls voted to eliminate Shea Couleé. Watch what happens next in the first act of Friday's all-new episode of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, debuting exclusively on ET.

"I feel great that I dodged a bullet and that I'm still here," Shea says in testimony. "But I kind of walked into this competition hoping that I would just have this beautiful, untouchable, flawless journey to the crown. And that is not exactly how it's going."

When the group's votes are revealed, Alexis Mateo and Mayhem Miller fess up to pulling Shea's lipstick -- justifying it by saying they didn't want to see Mariah go. At least to Shea's face, that is, as Mayhem admits to camera, "I thought the group was going to be like, 'Shea's in the bottom? Let's get her out!' This backfired on my ass."

So, why didn't they vote for India Ferrah? Watch the first eight minutes now:

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.