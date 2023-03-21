Shawn Mendes Reveals Status of His Relationship With Sabrina Carpenter

There's nothing holding Shawn Mendes back when it comes to setting the record straight on his rumored romance with Sabrina Carpenter.

During an interview with RTL Boulevard, the "Mercy" singer was promoting his latest collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger when he was asked about his relationship with the "Nonsense" singer. Mendes finally answered the question that has been onlookers minds.

"We are not dating," he told the publication. "But I think we should talk about Tommy Hilfiger probably more than Sabrina. But thank you."

Mendes, 24, and Carpenter, 23, sparked relationship rumors in February when they were spotted taking a stroll together. Last week, the pair were seen mingling inside of the Vanity Fair's Oscars party together, although they did not pose alongside each other on the red carpet.

On March 9, Mendes and Carpenter were seen leaving Miley Cyrus' Endless Summer Vacation album listening party together.

In the new pics, Carpenter was seen walking out of a Gucci clothing store -- where the event was held -- in a black mini dress, tights and platform heels, while Mendes, dressed in a tan suede jacket and khaki pants, exited in the opposite direction, with a drink from the night's party still in hand.

At the time, a source told ET that the singer and the former Disney Channel star were "seeing" each other.

"Shawn and Sabrina are seeing each other. They have been hanging out a lot and trying to keep things low-key. They were at a birthday party together a couple weeks ago and were cute together," the source shared. "Shawn is happy."

The same source shut down the chatter that Mendes was dating 51-year-old Dr. Jocelyn Miranda -- the chiropractor he was photographed with while on a hike in L.A. last month. The source noted that things were never "romantic" between the two.

"He was never dating Dr. Jocelyn Miranda and it has never been romantic between them," the source said about the "In My Blood" singer.

Mendes' last public relationship was with Camila Cabello. The pair dated for two years before calling it quits in November 2021.